Dynamic pricing leads to $18 toll for express lanes on Interstate 64 near Ikea in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — An $18 toll on I-64 express lanes in Norfolk has sparked outrage among some drivers.

Michelle Starnes took a photo of the high express lane charge on Monday morning near the exit for IKEA.

VDOT explained the steep price was due to "dynamic pricing during a traffic crash."

When crashes reduce express lanes to one lane, algorithms automatically increase tolls to discourage more drivers from entering the lanes.

Starnes called it price gouging and believes VDOT should simply close the lanes during crashes instead.

