Henrico teen pleads guilty to murdering 13-year-old Lucia Bremer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico teen pleaded guilty Monday morning to fatally shooting 13-year-old Lucia Bremer when she and a friend were walking near Godwin High School in the western part of the county back in March of 2021.

Dylan Williams, who was 14 at the time, entered his plea deals to first-degree murder, felony use of a firearm and attempted murder of the friend and who was walking with Bremer at the time.

Prosecutors plan to withdraw the charges of possession of a firearm by juvenile under 18, brandishing a firearm and communicating a threat to a school in exchange for the guilty pleas.

The agreement also puts a limit of 60 years to how long he can be sentenced to prison.

