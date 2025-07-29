Virginia BMX racer Dylan Oklopcic is in the running for Youth Athlete of the Year. Here's how you can help.

RICHMOND, Va. — Dylan Oklopcic, a Virginia BMX racer who also competes in swimming, golf and several other sports across the Mid-Atlantic, has been nominated for Youth Athlete of the Year.

Oklopcic needs community votes to win the honor, which also includes being featured in a Sports Illustrated ad.

Watch: How 10-year-old Dylan Oklopcic became one of the best BMX racers in the world

Voting runs through August 7, giving supporters just over a week to cast their votes.

To access the voting link, click here.

