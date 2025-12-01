Police ID driver killed on Virginia interstate during winter weather

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — Police released the name of a driver killed early Sunday morning as winter weather impacted southwest Virginia.

Dylan M. Hammond, 26, of Columbus, Ohio, died as a result of a multivehicle crash on Interstate 77 in Carroll County about eight miles north of the Virginia-North Carolina line.

"A pickup truck travelling northbound in the left lane on Interstate 77 struck the back of a nearby tractor trailer. The pickup truck then ran off of the left side of the interstate into the median," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said about the crash reported at about 5:07 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30. "Shortly after this crash, a 2020 Tesla, changing from the left lane to the right lane, struck a second tractor trailer. The Tesla then came back into the left lane and struck the first tractor trailer."

Hammond was driving the Tesla, police said.

The crash remains under investigation and investigators said wintry weather was being looked at as a potential cause.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.