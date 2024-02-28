Some Virginia farmers impacted by Tyson chicken plant closure ink 10-year deal: 'It finally came together'

NOTTOWAY CO., Va. -- Nearly a year after poultry farmers in South Central Virginia were among those impacted by the closing of the Tyson Food processing plant in Glen Allen, a lifeline for some was announced Wednesday in Nottoway County with a decade-long egg production deal with an Indiana company.

As a result of that plant closure, the chicken houses at Tom Schaubach's family farm in Nottoway County have fallen silent for nearly a year.

"We're looking to just repurpose them, refurbish them and get back in business again, hopefully," Schaubach explained.

The opportunity to do just that was announced during a news conference Wednesday at their farm, which had supplied chickens to Tyson since 1990.

WTVR Chicken houses at Schaubach family farm

That plant's closure in March 2023 impacted 55 farms around south central Virginia and several of the farmers got together to create the Central Virginia Poultry Cooperative to find new opportunities.

John Bapties, the cooperative's president, said farmers agreed to a ten-year contract to supply eggs to Indiana-based Dutch Country Organics because the market for their previous product, known as broilers, was saturated.

WTVR Central Virginia Poultry Cooperative President John Bapties

"It finally came together," Bapties said about the deal. "So it's been a lot of work, but it's been rewarding after today."

Bapties said the deal will not only support the farmers, but the larger economy they were a part of.

"Propane, feed, parts, supplies. Yes, it's huge," Bapties said. "The gap that Tyson left was $64 million in economic loss. And what we can put part of that back in place, will help."

Bapties said Virginia was a great fit for Dutch Country Organics because they supply eggs to a number or retailers, including Kroger, Aldi and Walmart.

"They have a lot of distribution on the East Coast, so it made a good fit for us being to expand their production in Virginia," Bapties said

WTVR Virginia Agriculture Secretary Matthew Lohr

Virginia Agriculture Secretary Matthew Lohr, also a poultry farmer, said similar efforts have worked elsewhere in the Commonwealth.

"Agriculture is the number one industry in Virginia [with] $80 billion a year of economic impact," Lohr said. "Chickens is number one, the first largest commodity. Turkeys are number three and eggs are number 10. So poultry is a huge part of the economy, and certainly it will continue to grow in this part of Virginia."

The co-op, which currently has 12 members, has received around $2.3 million from the state and the Virginia Farm Bureau to help farmers with the costs. That is because producing eggs requires a different setup than boiler operation. Accordingly, the farmers will be financially responsible for the change.

Local News Why Tyson Foods is closing its Virginia chicken plant Dee-Ann Durbin with AP Business Writer

While the costs to change production are steep, Schaubach said he is hopeful about getting the farm his father started in 1979 back to capacity.

"To get it going again and to become a productive member of the economy in Central Virginia, Southside Virginia, and actually produce something — it's just immeasurable," Schaubach said.

Accounting for the retrofitting and getting the new chickens, the first farm should begin production on April 17, according to officials with the co-op.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.