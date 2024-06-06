Man shot in back of head in Petersburg critically injured, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are working a shooting that left a man critically injured in Petersburg Thursday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Burkett sources said that a man was shot in the head on Dunlop Street near Washington Street.

That man suffered a life-threatening injury, according to Burkett's sources.

Petersburg Police confirmed they were working a shooting in the 10 block of N. Dunlop Street, but no additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

