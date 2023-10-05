Virginia wildlife officials investigate report of bear attacking woman walking her dog

DUNDAS, Va. — A Lunenburg County woman was flown to the hospital Thursday for treatment in what was being investigated as a bear attack.

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has not yet been able to confirm the woman, who was walking her dog, was attacked by a bear, however, a spokesperson said, "we are treating it as such at this time."

The incident occurred Thursday morning along Coper Lane in the Dundas community in Lunenburg County, about 80 miles southwest of Richmond.

The woman was last listed in stable condition at the hospital.

The Department of Wildlife Resources does not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.