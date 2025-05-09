State issues order to revoke Chester daycare’s religious exemption to operate after child found in busy road

CHESTER, Va. — Two months after a 3-year-old was rescued from a nearby busy road after escaping from a Chester daycare, the state issued a final order to revoke the daycare’s religious exemption to operate as a result of “high-risk violations,” according to information on the DSS website.

When CBS 6 last reported on this story in late March, Fortress of God Childcare was still open for business, but the Virginia Department of Education sent the owner a letter stating the state’s intention to revoke the daycare's religious exemption, which is required for a religious childcare facility to operate.

Watch: Mom shares experience with Chester daycare after child found wandering in road

The owner went before a hearing officer to contest the state's intention to revoke the daycare's religious exemption in early April, and a spokesperson for VDOE said the hearing officer would consider the arguments and then make a decision.

Now, the DSS website states a final order to revoke the daycare's religious exemption to operate was issued on April 22.

But, three days after that, the state inspected the daycare and found 27 children present with seven staff.

During the visit, the inspector cited the daycare for three repeat, or systemic, violations.

Among the violations, they found a staff member who had worked there for five days did not have a staff health report on file showing a medical provider had certified they were free from a disability that would prevent them from caring for a child.

They also found that a staff member employed for three months did not have documentation that a central registry search had been requested.

The inspector also found a child sitting at a feeding table without a seatbelt fastened.

CBS 6 asked the Virginia Department of Education if Fortress of God Childcare had to shut down, because according to the DSS website, they were sent a final order to revoke their exemption to operate on April 22, and yet, they were inspected by the state three days later.

We are waiting to hear back from VDOE.

Meanwhile, CBS 6 noticed new signs outside of the daycare calling it “Serenity Faith Academy.”

There is no record of a childcare facility with that name on the DSS website.

We have reached out to the owner to find out what is going on, and we are waiting to hear back.

