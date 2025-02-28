Drums No Guns Foundation is working to help people use music to heal grief caused by gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. — An event focused on talking about grief from gun violence and oppression was held at Virginia Union University on Thursday night.

Dr. Ram Bhagat with the Drums No Guns Foundation told CBS 6 he created a method of using music to make others feel comfortable to connect and have hard conversations.

"We're trying to open up channels, so that other people, even if they feel like I don't have rhythm, or they might be a little bit apprehensive, show them how that they can connect with their own heartbeat, their own pulse," Bhagat said.

Bhagat's nonprofit, the Drums No Guns Foundation, goes into communities hurting from crime and gives them ways to get through tragedy.

"Gun violence is this ongoing, overwhelming epidemic in our country, that if we start by breaking the cycle of gun violence trauma, that can sort of shift the trajectory of this, of this epidemic," he said.

The bond from creating the percussion beats at the events transitions into a bond through having tough conversations.

Small groups share their realities of tragedies for moments organizers believe foster deeper connection before new coping strategies are learned in unity.

It's a method they hope resonates as they work to use music as a method of healing people's trauma.

The foundation is holding a second event Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School at 6 p.m.

This will be a free interactive concert designed to honor figures who fought for social justice, healing and positive change in communities.

