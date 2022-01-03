Drivers stuck for hours after tractor-trailer crashes close I-95 in Stafford County

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Southbound traffic is stopped and northbound traffic is significantly delayed on Interstate 95 in and around Fredericksburg, Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

"Crews [are working] to clear major incidents in Stafford County involving disabled or crashed tractor-trailers," a VDOT spokesperson wrote in an email. "VDOT has more than 50 trucks deployed along I-95 in the Fredericksburg area, and VDOT and towing crews continue to work reach the scene of these incidents to remove the trucks, plow travel lanes, and treat the road."

We're sorry. No updates on reopening times on I-95. We're working and trying our best along with our towing partners and emergency responders to triage the situation, remove the vehicles and open a lane of traffic. pic.twitter.com/pco7E0JZzR — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) January 3, 2022

Interstate 95 southbound remains closed near exit 136 (Centerport Parkway) in Stafford County due to a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers.



Interstate 95 northbound is partially blocked near exit 140 (Courthouse Road) in Stafford due to multiple disabled tractor-trailers.

"We know many motorists have been stopped on I-95 for hours, and we're bringing resources to the scene as quickly as possible to reopen the interstate. We will reach everyone and reopen these lanes, and we will not stop until traffic is flowing again," said Marcie Parker, P.E., VDOT Fredericksburg District Engineer.

