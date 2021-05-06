Drivers concerned after fourth shooting on I-95: 'It's very scary the world we are living in right now'

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Special agents from the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating Wednesday afternoon's shooting on Interstate 95.

Multiple Crime Insider sources say the shooting wasn't random.

Wayne Covil's dashboard camera captured the initial state police response to a highway shooting Wednesday afternoon

"We saw a lot of police cars, a lot of activity and we were trying to figure out what was going on,” said Shantey Wiley. She and her husband were nearby trying to buy a car, but couldn't ignore the drama playing out on I-95 North near the Woods Edge/Ruffin Mill Roads exit.

"It's very scary the world we are living in right now, and just so scary that you can be driving on the interstate and have to worry about gunshots," Wiley said.

Around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday police say an SUV was traveling north in the center lane with a man and woman inside.

Police say a car pulled along the passenger side and that’s when shots rang out. Crime Insider sources say the SUV was hit by four rounds and a tire was blown out by a fifth.

The woman inside suffered minor injuries from shattered glass.

"Because of something like this, it's on the highway, lots of people, you just never know how it's going to end," Wiley said.

This is the fourth shooting on that stretch of I-95 in three months.

Crime Insider sources say the injured woman and shooter most likely know each other, not much consolation for other drivers who now have to worry about being caught in the crossfire.

"I mean, you don't know what's going on in anyone's head or if they've had a bad day,” said Wiley. “I think if something is going on the road where you get cut off or flicked off, it's just best to ignore it and try and make it safely to your final destination. "