Shots fired on I-95 in Chesterfield

Posted at 2:24 PM, May 05, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting reported on Interstate 95 near Woods Edge Road (Route 620) in Chesterfield County.

Police have not yet said if anyone was struck by the reported gunfire.

A female in a vehicle was injured by shattered glass, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Traffic continues to move in the area of exit 58 however, the northbound shoulder is closed.

"The investigation is in its initial stages. No additional details are available at this time," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

