Driver, passengers in deadly crash on I-64 in New Kent identified

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- The identity of the driver and the passengers involved in a deadly crash on I-64 in New Kent County have been shared by the Virginia State Police.

At 11:04 a.m. on Monday, Virginia State Police responded to a fatal car accident on I-64 at the 214-mile marker in New Kent County.

Andrew D. Snow, 53, of Covington, Kentucky was driving a 1995 BMW sedan when it ran off onto the paved shoulder before running off the right side of the interstate where it struck a pole. The impact of the crash caused the BMW to catch fire.

Snow succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. A 9-year-old male passenger, an 11-year-old female passenger and a 13-year-old male passenger died at the scene.

All were seated in the back seat of the BMW and are from Newport, Kentucky.

The front-seat passenger, a 34-year-old woman from Newport, Kentucky was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

A medical emergency is being investigated as a possible contributing factor to the cause of the crash and the investigation remains ongoing.