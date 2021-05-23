Teen driver killed, passenger critically injured in Powhatan rollover wreck

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- State police are investigating a wreck that killed a 17-year-old girl and left her 13-year-old passenger critically injured in Powhatan County Sunday.

Troopers were called just after 1:05 p.m. to the single-vehicle wreck wreck on Route 60 east of Route 634, according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota sedan was traveling east on Route 60 when it ran off the road to the left, re-entered the roadway, then ran off the road to the right," Davenport said. "The vehicle then ran off the road the left, overturned and struck a tree."

Officials said the driver, a 17-year-old girl, died of her injuries at the scene.

The passenger, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said both were wearing their seat belts.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Davenport said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.