Troopers: Driver killed was 'knocked' into I-95 lanes before being hit by 2nd SUV

RICHMOND, Va. -- The driver of a crashed car was killed after state police said he was hit by two SUVs along Interstate 95 in Richmond early Sunday morning.

Troopers were called to the wreck crash at 1:55 a.m. on I-95 south near (mile marker 74) the exit for I-195, according to Corinne Geller with Virginia State Police.

Officials said a Nissan sedan was headed south when he ran off the left side of the interstate. hit the jersey wall before coming to a stop in the left lane.

Geller said the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was hit by a Dodge SUV when he stepped out of the crashed car.

"The impact of the crash knocked the Nissan's driver into the left and center travel lanes, where he was struck by a southbound Hyundai [SUV]," Geller said. "The Nissan's driver died at the scene."

Officials said two other crashed also happened in traffic before to the fatal wreck.

The driver's name has not yet been released and no additional details were available at last check Sunday evening.

Geller said the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.