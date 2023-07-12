Watch Now
Crime Insider sources say an Uber driver was shot by his passenger in Petersburg

Posted at 12:18 PM, Jul 12, 2023
PETERSBURG, Va. — Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett an Uber driver was shot and killed by their passenger in the southern part of Petersburg Tuesday night.

Petersburg Police said they responded to a car crash just before 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Halifax Street.

The driver was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside the car. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified as 48-year-old Kirk Nims.

Police responded to another emergency call in the area of S. Sycamore Street while they were investigating the crash on Halifax. That's where they found the suspect in the deadly shooting, although it is not clear how they made that connection at this time.

19-year-old Imarion Jones was arrested and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of felony, police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

