Driver killed after crashing into Virginia Beach restaurant clocked at over 100 mph, troopers say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A driver has died after crashing their vehicle into Bunker Brewpub underneath Peabody's Nightclub at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday night.

A trooper saw a Toyota sedan speed by his marked unit in the eastbound lanes of I-264 at First Colonial Road just before 11 p.m., according to officials with Virginia State Police.

The trooper tried to stop the driver, whose vehicle was clocked going more than 100 mph, officials said.

As the driver approached the Oceanfront, passing Parks Avenue, the trooper deactivated his emergency equipment, but the driver continued east toward Pacific Avenue, according to officials.

As the driver approached stopped traffic at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 21st Street, the driver sideswiped several vehicles and then crashed into Peabody's Night Club, located on the corner of the intersection.

The vehicle caught fire, and the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died upon impact, troopers said.

Lost Cause Media

Three Virginia Beach Police officers tried to rescue the driver after the crash; those officers suffered smoke inhalation.

Two pedestrians were hit by flying debris. One was taken to the hospital, and the other refused treatment.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction team has been called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Authorities are in the process of identifying the driver and notifying their next of kin.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.