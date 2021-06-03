Driver in deadly I-95 crash may have been shot by gun in car: CI sources

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Multiple Crime Insider sources confirm the horrific and deadly crash on I-95 a week ago near Chamberlayne Road started with the driver of that car being shot in the buttocks.

They tell me Jordan Calicutt, a 19-year-old Memphis father, was shot. Calicutt was the one driving a Chevy Impala when it veered off I-95 North, hit a guard rail and jumped the median into southbound traffic

State police recovered two guns from this debris field.

"Is there a relationship between the weapons in the car, and the fact that the driver lost control and caused an accident that was fatal?” said crime expert Steve Neal. “They need to take a hard look to see if there's a connection. Was the shot fired from one of the weapons in the car? I suspect that's likely the case."

CI sources tell me the Medical Examiner confirmed the shot two days after the accident and that special agents working the case have had an opportunity to interview the lone survivor at least once.

That survivor told investigators that he remembers stopping at a gas station prior to the wreck

"The survivor is critical to this because if they can talk to him, he can tell them what happened prior to the crash,” said Neal. “If I'm investigating, then I'm going back to that gas station and pull video to see if there was something going on prior to them leaving that location."

Neal says a big clue in this case will be learning the trajectory of the bullet that hit Calicutt which can provide information on whether he was shot from a gun inside the car.