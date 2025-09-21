Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver critically injured in Petersburg minivan crash, sources say

Posted
and last updated

PETERSBURG, Va. — The driver of a minivan was critically injured in a wreck in Petersburg on Saturday night, sources told Jon Burkett.

Petersburg Police responded to the crash around 9:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Wythe Street.

Sources said the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

