Driver critically injured after hitting fire truck on Route 288 bridge, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A driver was critically injured after crashing into the back of a fire truck on Route 288 in Goochland County on Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The driver was traveling at least 70 mph when the vehicle slammed into the fire truck on the bridge over the James River, according to those sources.

That driver suffered life-threatening injuries, sources said.

The firefighters involved in the crash were not injured.

No additional details about the cause of the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

