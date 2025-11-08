Driver critically injured after hitting fire truck on Route 288 bridge, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A driver was critically injured after crashing into the back of a fire truck on Route 288 in Goochland County on Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The driver was traveling at least 70 mph when the vehicle slammed into the fire truck on the bridge over the James River, according to those sources.

That driver suffered life-threatening injuries, sources said.

The firefighters involved in the crash were not injured.

No additional details about the cause of the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

