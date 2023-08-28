VA launches annual 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign to warn residents of drunk driving dangers

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the 22nd year, Virginia has launched its annual campaign to encourage people to not drink and drive.

The message: "If you are old enough to drink, act like it."

Formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign is a combination of education and enforcement.

On the enforcement side of things, over 150 law enforcement agencies will take part with additional patrols and sobriety checkpoints.

"Collaboratively, our agencies will be conducting 476 saturated patrols across the Commonwealth and 100 DUI checkpoints," said Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary Settle. "And actually, DUI enforcement efforts have already started during this first wave. We started August 16. So, it's been in motion, but we'll be kicking it up a gear going into the Labor Day weekend."

Settle added that agencies will have additional surges around the major holidays for the rest of the year.

Organizers said since the campaign started in 2001, alcohol-related crashes have decreased by 38%, fatalities have decreased by 23%, and injuries have nearly halved. However, in 2022 crashes increased by over 2% and fatalities increased by almost 11% (274 total -- which accounted for over a quarter of all fatal crashes in Virginia).

"We unfortunately have hit a pocket and we have got to double down. Last year's numbers indicate that we have so much more work to do," said Gov. Glenn Youngkin "Again, driving under the influence is illegal, it's irresponsible, and it's wholly avoidable. But, it's simply -- we have no tolerance. We have a zero-tolerance policy for driving while impaired. And we believe that no one should worry about losing a loved one on the road."

Another statistic remained unchanged from last year, but is still at an all-time high. In cases where blood-alcohol content was tested, the average level was 0.115 -- nearly twice the legal limit.

Organizers said the other arm of the campaign will be an education component with a focus on men 21-to-35, who they said are the most likely demographic to drink and drive.

"Our research shows that this audience consumes messages differently than the broader population. They live online. Which is why this year's campaign will build on the success of previous years to reach our audience where they are watching shows, connecting with friends, reading content, and listening to music," said Kurt Erickson, president of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program.

One woman who hopes that drivers will listen to this year's campaign is Staci Barksdale, whose daughter Jordan was killed by a drunk driver in 2021.

"She was a tall, beautiful blonde with big blue eyes and she was the life of the party. She had a really good sense of humor, very down to earth, goofy, loved to do crazy things," said Barksdale of her daughter, who was 23 when she was killed. "She's greatly missed every day by her friends and by myself and my son."

She said Jordan was working and in school full-time and had been in a committed relationship for about a year when the crash happened (she said Jordan was leaving his house that night).

"She had a bright future ahead of her and it was just all taken away in just a split second by someone doing something that was totally preventable."

Barksdale now works to carry on her daughter's legacy and speak out against the dangers of drunk driving -- not wanting other families to experience the same grief.

"Take it from someone who has lost a daughter -- it changes your life forever," said Barksdale. "And I know the girl that killed my daughter -- I know she has remorse. It wasn't done on purpose. That my daughter's gone and her life has changed forever."

Barksdale said it is unfortunate that DUI related statistics are on the increase and urged drivers to make better plans before heading out when they know they will be drinking -- adding with so many options to choose from, there is no excuse.

"It's a totally 100% preventable crime. But, it just seems like people are not getting the message. And we need to continue putting the message out there in every way we can," said Barksdale. "I just, you know, wish everyone would be safe out there and think before you go out and have a good time. You just need to be safe."

