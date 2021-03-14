Arrest made after video captures attack, abduction in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have arrested the man accused of attacking and abducting a woman in a Chesterfield neighborhood Saturday evening.

Chesterfied Police were called to the area of N. White Mountain Drive and Rotunda Lane for a report of a "suspicious incident" around 7:45 p.m Saturday.

When officers arrived, they viewed a homeowner's surveillance video taken at 7 p.m. that show a person exit a vehicle, assault a female, and forcibly put her into the vehicle.

The vehicle then flees the area turning right onto N. Enon Church Road.

The woman was found safe Sunday, police said in an email around 12:20 p.m.

Chesterfield County Police Drequan Maurice Franklin

Detectives identified the suspect as 26-year-old Drequan Maurice Franklin.

Franklin was taken into custody and has been charged with abduction, domestic assault, possession of a schedule I or II drug and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug.

He is currently being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.