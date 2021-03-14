Police: Woman in chilling apparent Chesterfield attack, abduction video found safe

WARNING: Video contains graphic language some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police said they have found a woman seen in a disturbing surveillance video they believe showed her being attacked and abducted in a Chesterfield neighborhood Saturday evening.

Capt. Michael Breeden with Chesterfield Police said the woman was found safe in an email Sunday around 12:20 p.m.

Breeden said the investigating into the incident is ongoing and that officers will release more details when they have additional information.

Police later announced that a 26-year-old suspect had been arrested in the case.

RELATED: Man arrested in alleged attack, abduction in Chesterfield neighborhood

Chesterfield Police Surveillance video captures apparent abduction

Police were called to the area of N. White Mountain Drive and Rotunda Lane for a report of a "suspicious incident" around 7:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they viewed a homeowner's surveillance video taken at 7 p.m. that captured a disturbing scene, which begins with a car stopping on the street not far from the home.

"Stop. What is wrong with you?" a woman can be heard screaming in the video. "Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop! Get the [expletive]... off of me. Get off of me. Stop!"

As the four-minute video continues, the woman begs, "let me go!"

"What are you doing?" she cries at one point. "Why are you doing this... No, I don't know what you're going to do with me!"

The screaming intensifies before the car starts and speeds off.

Police said that video appears to show a person get out of the car, assault the woman and then forcibly put her into the vehicle.

Officers said the driver turned right onto N. Enon Church Road.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood in hopes of finding someone who may have witnessed what happened or was able to identify the persons involved, according to officers.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, click here for resources from the Virginia Department of Social Services.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE to SPREAD the WORD!