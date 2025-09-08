Drag racing champ's teen driver safety program debuts at Richmond Raceway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Multiple organizations from across Virginia are working together to save lives and make roadways safer through teen driver education.

The nonprofit BRAKES, which stands for Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe, hosted their teen driver safety training program for the first time at Richmond Raceway.

Both teens and parents were able to get behind the wheel and practice safe driving skills with professionals during the event.

FULL INTERVIEW: Senior instructor on teen driving event at Richmond Raceway

FULL INTERVIEW: Senior instructor on teen driving event at Richmond Raceway

The free program gave participants one-on-one rides with instructors on how to react during life-threatening situations on the road.

The nonprofit was founded by drag racing champion Doug Herbert, who tragically lost his two sons in a car crash in 2008. In their honor, Herbert turned his personal tragedy into a mission to save future teens on the road.

"So we can do all these trainings in a controlled environment," Matt Reilly, a senior instructor for the organization, said. "Worst case scenario, they make a mistake, they run over a pylon, but they didn't make a mistake on the highway. We're going to get these kids home in one piece every time they take that steering wheel."

Teens who graduate from the program are 64% less likely to be in a car crash up to three years after completing training, according to officials with the organization.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.