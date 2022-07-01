Watch Now
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Richmond vaccine clinic

Posted at 7:23 AM, Jul 01, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is flying into Richmond on Friday to visit one of the Richmond and Henrico Health's Districts (RHHD) vaccine clinics.

Officials said Biden will be urging parents and guardians to vaccinate their young children against COVID-19.

A couple of weeks ago the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced their approval for children under five and as young as six months old to receive vaccines.

Days after the announcement, the RHHD said they vaccinated 60 children during their first clinic offering the vaccine to that age group.

For more information on upcoming RHHD vaccinations opportunities click here.

