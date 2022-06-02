Firefighters having issues getting water to battle 3-alarm fire at downtown Richmond building

RICHMOND, Va. -- Firefighters are having difficulty getting water to battle a three-alarm fire at a building in downtown Richmond Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to 901 East Main Street to fight a fire at a building, where construction is taking place, just before 2 p.m.

Sources told WTVR CBS 6 that fire crews are having issues getting water to fight the fire because the building's standpipes are not working. Those are the vertical pipes inside high-rise buildings where fire hoses can be connected to provide water to firefighters.

The fire appears to be on the roof of the building, where sources told WTVR CBS crews were using torches.

Sources said that the fire has moved into the building.

Fire officials said all construction workers have been evacuated and that no injuries have been reported.

Check back with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for updates on this developing story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.