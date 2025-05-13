Watch Now
Interstate 85 lanes reopen in Virginia

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 13, 2025
Update: I-85 lanes have reopened in Virginia near NC line.

MECKLENBURG, Va. — All southbound Interstate 85 lanes are blocked between Bracey/Route 903 (Exit 4) and South Hill/Route 58 (Exit 12B) in Mecklenburg, near the North Carolina state line, due to downed trees blocking the lanes, according to VDOT.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

