Interstate 85 lanes reopen in Virginia

Update: I-85 lanes have reopened in Virginia near NC line.

MECKLENBURG, Va. — All southbound Interstate 85 lanes are blocked between Bracey/Route 903 (Exit 4) and South Hill/Route 58 (Exit 12B) in Mecklenburg, near the North Carolina state line, due to downed trees blocking the lanes, according to VDOT.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.