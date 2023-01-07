Man facing charges for alleged assault of student at Powhatan school

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- A man, who Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett is a Virginia state trooper, is facing charges for an alleged assault against a student.

On Friday, the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office obtained two assault and battery arrest warrants and one causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent, abused, etc. warrant for 44-year-old Douglas Michael Ledbetter of Powhatan.

The charges resulted from an ongoing investigation into incidents that happened on May 7, 2022, at a location in the 3000 block of Old Buckingham Road in Powhatan and on December 3, 2022, at the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School in Powhatan.

In December, the following information was shared regarding the investigation into the incident at the school.

"On December 3, 2022, the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office received a report that an adult male had assaulted a juvenile female student at The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School in Powhatan County earlier in the day," Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeffery Searfoss wrote in an email. "A criminal investigation was initiated immediately and is ongoing at this time by the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office. The Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office requested a special prosecutor be assigned and the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has been assigned by the court."

Virginia State Police later confirmed Trooper D.M. Ledbetter had been placed on administrative leave effective December 6.

State Police would not comment on D.M. Ledbetter only to say "he will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing criminal investigation and a subsequent internal administrative investigation."

Ledbetter was taken into custody on Friday without incident and was released on bond by the Magistrate. He is scheduled to appear in the Powhatan Juvenile Domestic Relations Court on January 31.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.