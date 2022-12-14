Blessed Sacrament Huguenot school leader out amid police investigation

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Paula Ledbetter is no longer the head of Blessed Sacrament Huguenot in Powhatan County, according to a spokesperson with the Catholic Diocese of Richmond.

Ledbetter had led the school since 2015, according to her online bio which was still active on the school's website Tuesday.

News of Ledbetter's change in job status comes days after the school was made aware of "an incident involving a student and parent volunteer on the school grounds."

"On December 3, 2022, the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office received a report that an adult male had assaulted a juvenile female student at The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School in Powhatan County earlier in the day," Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeffery Searfoss wrote in an email. "A criminal investigation was initiated immediately and is ongoing at this time by the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office. The Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office requested a special prosecutor be assigned and the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has been assigned by the court."

Virginia State Police later confirmed Trooper D.M. Ledbetter had been placed on administrative leave effective December 6.

State Police would not comment on D.M. Ledbetter only to say "he will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing criminal investigation and a subsequent internal administrative investigation."

A 2015 Richmond Times Dispatch article on Paula Ledbetter reported she was married to a Virginia State Trooper.

"The school and staff are cooperating with the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office as it conducts its investigation," the Catholic Diocese of Richmond spokesperson wrote in a statement. "The diocese and school officials take this matter seriously. Since this is an active investigation by a law enforcement agency, the diocese and school refrain from any further comment at this time."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.