Henrico swears in Douglas Clevert Jr. as new fire chief

HEN RICO COUNTY, Va. — Douglas Clevert Jr. was sworn in as Henrico's new fire chief at the county's Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night.

Clevert worked at Richmond's Fire Department for 15 years before joining Henrico as assistant chief in 2020.

After the ceremony, Clevert said he wants to pay forward the leadership and kindness within the department that was given to him when he began his career.

"When I became a rookie 21 years ago, my senior man was here today to support me. People in the organization that I started in came to support me. People in Riker's organization came to support me. So I promise that we will continue to grow leaders and make sure people reach their goals, because this is a goal of mine is when I got into the fire service, but also making sure I give everybody an equal opportunity to succeed," Clevert said.

Clevert succeeds Jackson P.F. Baynard, who now serves as deputy county manager for public safety.

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