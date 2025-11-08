2 treated for injuries after fire at DoubleTree Hotel in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people were treated for injuries after a fire at a DoubleTree Hotel in Chesterfield on Friday evening.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews responded to a fire alarm at the DoubleTree in the 1000 block of Koger Center Parkway at 9:27 p.m. The call was upgraded to a structure fire after reports of an active fire inside.

Firefighters found smoke and fire in a room on the fourth floor. A second alarm was called to help with evacuations.

Two people were transported to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. One police officer was also evaluated on scene.

The fire is believed to have started in an HVAC unit and was contained to a small area. However, parts of the building suffered significant water damage.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube