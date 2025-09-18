Police working double shooting in Petersburg neighborhood: 'Avoid these areas'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two people were shot in Petersburg on Thursday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Petersburg Police said officers were investigating a double shooting in the 100 block of Perry Street and the 1500 block of Rome Street.

Officicals said both victims were taken to area hospitals with injuries described as not life-threatening.

"We ask that you avoid these areas as we conduct our investigation," officers said.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by using the P3tips.com app.

"Remember that Crime Solvers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction," police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.