Man, woman found dead in burning Mathews home had been shot, deputies say

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — Two people have been detained after a man and woman were found dead in a burning home in rural Mathews County Friday night.

"The investigators are still actively working and recovering evidence," Mathews County Sheriff's Office officials posted on social media around 9:45 p.m.

Deputies said additional information would be released soon.

The break in the case comes after first responders were called to a fire in the 17000 block of John Clayton Memorial Highway around 10 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters found a man and a woman inside the home, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s Office investigators and state police fire investigators believe both victims were shot before the fire started.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin

Deputies said the case is being investigated as a double homicide and arson.

Anyone with information that could help investigators was urged to call Investigator Rice with the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office at 804-725-7177.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.