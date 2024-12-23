Doswell business, church help Virginians still impacted by Helene: 'It’s the right thing to do'

DOSWELL, Va. — Champion Saddlery is joining forces with Cross Branded Cowboy Church to assist families in Southwest Virginia still suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The storm, which struck in September, devastated numerous farms and homes throughout the area.

The staff at Champion Saddlery is not only busy helping shoppers find last-minute Christmas gifts but also working to provide trailers to families who have lost their homes. Bruce Warner, representing both Cross Branded Cowboy Church and Champion Saddlery, shared the story of one family currently living in a tent behind their destroyed home.

"They've been living in a tent behind their destroyed house for like, three weeks," Warner said. "It was on the news cycle for three weeks and then things move on. But down there, they're still faced with this every day."

Warner emphasized that the holidays serve as a reminder to appreciate what one has and to extend a helping hand to others in need.

"They've lost so much," he stated. "They lose their house. They lose their belongings, their business, their jobs, cars. I mean, it's a mess."

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that over $30 million has been designated for the victims of Hurricane Helene, with $20 million allocated for public relief projects and $10 million for individual assistance. Despite this aid, Warner noted that many families are facing urgent needs.

To address this, Champion Saddlery and Cross Branded Cowboy Church plan to deliver a trailer filled with supplies to a family living in a tent. They intend to continue fundraising to purchase additional trailers for other families in distress.

"Sometimes you get in tough spot, you need somebody to help you out a little bit," Warner remarked. “As Virginians, they're your neighbors, and they're people that need help."

The partnership aims to inspire acts of kindness in the community, particularly during the holidays.

"You know, that happened to me? Maybe somebody throw me a blanket or can of beans or something, you know," Warner added. "It’s the right thing to do."

