Missing 12-year-old boy from Chesterfield last seen Friday afternoon, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old boy who was last seen near his Chesterfield home on Friday afternoon.

Chesterfield Police said Dorian Ortega was last seen at 4:30 p.m. in the area of his residence in the 3600 block of Meadowdale Boulevard.

Police described Dorian as a male who is roughly 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or send tips via the P3 app.

