Police identify Richmond man killed in East Brookland Park Boulevard shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police identified the victim in the homicide on East Brookland Park Boulevard last month as Donte Johnson, 39, of Richmond.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 2:05 a.m. on Thursday, March 20, and found Johnson with an apparent gunshot wound. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major Crimes detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Did you know Donte Johnson? Email your memories and/or condolences to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

