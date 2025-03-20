Man killed on East Brookland Park Boulevard in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. —Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in the 400 block of East Brookland Park Blvd., near Cliff Ave., in Richmond.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 2:05 a.m. and found a man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Crimes Division is leading the investigation and urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

About two hours earlier, police responded to the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. for a report of a shooting. Officers found the victim in her car along the 1200 block of Brookland Park Blvd. Police said the car was damaged from what appeared to be gunfire, but no one was hurt.

Police have not yet said if the incidents, which are about a mile apart, are connected.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.