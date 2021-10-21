Police ID man killed in East End neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a shooting an East End neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Rogers Street for a report of a shooting just before 3:30 p.m., according to Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Dontae Grissom of Richmond suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Hoonsan.

Grissom was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, officials said.

"The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death," Hoonsan said.

Police have not released a suspect description nor have officers made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at 804-646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.