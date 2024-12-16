Watch Now
Man struck by driver in Chesterfield shopping center has died, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man struck by the driver of a pickup truck has died of his injuries, according to Chesterfield police.

Police responded to a crash in the Winterfield Crossing Shopping Center around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Dong J. Hwang, 48, was crossing Winterfield Crossing in a crosswalk when he was struck by a 2023 GMC Sierra turning left from Winterview Parkway onto Winterfield Crossing.

Hwang was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died as a result of his injuries on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

Police continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251, or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

