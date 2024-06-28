Donald Trump opens Virginia rally bashing Joe Biden's debate performance

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- Former President Donald Trump made his first post-debate campaign stop at a Friday afternoon rally in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Trump opened the rally bashing President Joe Biden's debate performance from the previous night.

"Did anybody last night watch a thing called the debate? Yeah, that was a big one," Trump said after waving to the crowd. "Despite the fact that crooked Joe Biden spent the entire week at camp David resting, working, studying. He studied very hard. He studied so hard that he didn't know what the hell he was doing."

WATCH: Donald Trump opens Virginia rally bashing Biden debate performance

Donald Trump opens Virginia rally bashing Biden debate performance

They also heard Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin praise the former president and urge Virginians to vote for Trump in November.

WATCH: Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks at Donald Trump rally in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks at Donald Trump rally in Virginia

"I’ve been here in Virginia for a long time and this is earliest I’ve seen presidential campaigning going and we’re going to stay laser-focused on what our job is because we know what is at stake," Virginia Democrat Chair Susan Swecker said.

Trump previously lost the vote in Virginia in both 2016 and 2020.

This is a developing story.