Funeral arrangements for Congressman Donald McEachin announced

Posted at 5:18 PM, Nov 30, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for Congressman Donald McEachin after he passed away on Monday following a battle with colorectal cancer.

The funeral honoring his life and legacy will be held at 11 a.m. on December 7 at St. Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond.

The McEachin family has asked for donations to be made to Virginia Union University’s Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology in place of flowers. McEachin received his Master of Divinity from the school in 2008 and the family said it is a place "always close to his heart".

Full information about how to make donations to the school can be found in a post shared by Colette McEachin, the late congressman's wife.

The staff and family of McEachin thanked everyone for their "outpouring of heartfelt wishes and support this week".

They shared the following statement in addition to funeral arrangements:

We are all still in shock; it was so unexpected and unanticipated. The family is devastated, having lost their beloved husband, father and grandfather; the staff is mourning their leader; and countless constituents have reached out to say how much they miss their Congressman.

