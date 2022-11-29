Watch Now
Rep. Donald McEachin passes away at 61 after battle with colorectal cancer

Posted at 10:05 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 22:21:55-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin (D - Richmond) passed away on Monday at the age of 61.

Tara Rountree, McEachin's Chief of Staff, said that the congressman passed following a battle with colorectal cancer.

McEachin was first elected to Virginia's 4th District in 2016. Earlier this month, he was reelected for his fourth term in Congress where he lent his voice and support to protecting civil rights and LGBTQ protections.

He was also outspoken for equality, curbing gun violence and environmental protection.

According to The Washington Post, he was the third-ever African American to represent Virginia in the U.S. House.

McEachin is survived by his wife, Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin and their three adult children.

Earlier this month, McEachin attended a premiere for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" where he shared his personal health battles in a packed theater.

"I can't stress to you enough the importance of early detection," McEachin said. "I know many of you have watched my journey and I've had a number of health issues. Nearly every one of the issues he's had is related to the radiation he had to deal with my colon cancer, my rectal cancer actually."

He urged the crowd to get regular exams.

"Don't fool around. Don't go through my journey. Go to the doctor," McEachin said.

Rountree shared the following statement on Monday night.

We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first. Until a new representative is elected, our office will remain open and continue to serve our constituents. The family asks for privacy at this time. Arrangements will be announced over the next few days.

