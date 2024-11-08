Chesterfield man arrested for domestic-related homicide

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police have arrested a suspect in relation to a Thursday night homicide, according to a release.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 5800 block of Nottinghill Drive around 6 p.m. Thursday. Dominique C. Fields, 25, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Fields was transported to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Following the investigation, police arrested Quadry B. Campbell, 31, Friday afternoon for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Fields and Campbell were in a romantic relationship and lived together in the 5800 block of Nottinghill Drive.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

