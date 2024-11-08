Woman killed in Chesterfield shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman is dead after she was shot multiple times Thursday evening in Chesterfield County, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.
The shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. on the 5000 block of Nottinghill Drive at the South Point Landing Apartments in Chesterfield.
A homicide investigation is currently underway.
CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn more information.
