Woman killed in Chesterfield shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman is dead after she was shot multiple times Thursday evening in Chesterfield County, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. on the 5000 block of Nottinghill Drive at the South Point Landing Apartments in Chesterfield.

A homicide investigation is currently underway.

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn more information.

