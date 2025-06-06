Employee not charged after killing gunman who entered Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. — A 37-year-old Henrico County man was shot and killed after attempting to rob a Richmond restaurant located near a police precinct, according to police.

Richmond police identified the deceased as Dominique Epps, who they say entered Sugar's Crab Shack on Chamberlayne Avenue armed with a gun and wearing a mask.

"There was an employee who engaged that suspect and shot him," Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said. "There were shots exchanged. The robbery suspect died on scene."

The employee, who has not been identified by police, remained at the restaurant and cooperated with investigators following the shooting.

Edwards said authorities have decided not to file charges against the employee at this time.

"That doesn't mean that that won't change later, but at this point, we are still conducting our investigation, but it seems to be a use of self defense," he said.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses, including the Military Retiree's Club, captured footage of the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

"The thing about that -- we living in a crazy times right now," Military Retiree's Club president Earl Reid said. "I'm sorry that somebody lost their life and it had to be that way, but you also got to protect yourself."

The attempted robbery occurred directly across from Richmond's Fourth Precinct, which Edwards suggested demonstrated poor judgment by the suspect.

Reid expressed concern about ongoing issues in the area and called for increased police presence.

"Riding up and down the street. Like to see them park in the parking lot. You know, that will help, maybe, diverse people from coming with different ideas," Reid said.

Edwards acknowledged Reid's concerns and expressed a desire for increased police visibility but cited staffing challenges.

"I'd love to have more officers on horseback, on bike. The challenge we're facing right now is 22% down in staffing. So let's put the word out. We're hiring," Edwards said.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

