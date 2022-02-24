Dominion Energy offering $5,000 reward fafter lineman shot in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Dominion Energy plans to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after three men, including a Dominion lineman, were injured in a shooting in Norfolk.

A Dominion spokesperson said the lineman was shot in the leg on February 11 while replacing an underground transformer at Monticello Avenue and Freemason Street just before 2 a.m.

After the incident, three people were taken to the hospital. According to Dominion, one person was shot in the leg, one was injured while trying to get out of the line of fire and another was taken to the hospital for observation.

All three people have since been released from the hospital.

As Norfolk detectives continue to investigate this shooting, they are asking for the public's help to find the suspect's vehicle seen on camera leaving the scene.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored, two-door sedan.

Norfolk Police Department

If you have seen this vehicle or know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.