Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dominion Energy offering $5,000 reward fafter lineman shot in Norfolk

chels.jpg
News 3
chels.jpg
Posted at 4:07 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 16:07:30-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Dominion Energy plans to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after three men, including a Dominion lineman, were injured in a shooting in Norfolk.

A Dominion spokesperson said the lineman was shot in the leg on February 11 while replacing an underground transformer at Monticello Avenue and Freemason Street just before 2 a.m.

After the incident, three people were taken to the hospital. According to Dominion, one person was shot in the leg, one was injured while trying to get out of the line of fire and another was taken to the hospital for observation.

All three people have since been released from the hospital.

As Norfolk detectives continue to investigate this shooting, they are asking for the public's help to find the suspect's vehicle seen on camera leaving the scene.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored, two-door sedan.

NF Monticello Avenue Dominion Energy linemen shooting suspect vehicle (February 11).png

If you have seen this vehicle or know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers