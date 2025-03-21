Dominion Energy is recruiting trade school students interested in a 'very lucrative career'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Technical Center already teaches skills that can help graduating students secure jobs, such as working as an electrician, and Dominion Energy is taking notice.

"With our paid training apprenticeship programs, we get them ready. They hit the ground running," Clyde Doxie, with Dominion Energy, said. "The type of work that we do is very intensive, but it is very interesting. It can be fun at times. It can be a little bit dangerous, but we do everything safely."

These professional linemen are going into area technical centers and showing students what a job at Dominion might look like. And they're specifically looking for motivated young men and women.

"We're trying to develop these people who have these interests and may not want to go to college directly," Doxie said. "In the trades, there is a very lucrative career."

Recent graduate Lillianne Hughes has worked for Dominion for the past six months.

"The reason why I like the tech center so much is that they try to get you a job," Hughes said. "At the end of this, you're gonna have some sort of credential, some sort of guidance to find a good job."

"We're looking for these kids who have the skills they’re learning at these high schools to be able to come out and do fieldwork activities," Robby Martin, with Dominion Energy, said.

"You don't have to get the degree, you don't have to get a master's or a doctorate. You can come out and get paid to train, to learn, and to actually have a job," Doxie said.

Building a love of the trade is building better minds.



