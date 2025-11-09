Dominion Energy’s offshore wind project on track despite vessel delay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Dominion Energy says its massive Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project remains on schedule, despite final reviews revealing minor issues that have delayed the start of turbine installation.

The company confirmed that its turbine installation vessel, Charybdis, the first all-American offshore wind vessel of its kind, is undergoing final remediation work at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal.

During the final inspection, state regulators identified “punch list” items that need to be addressed before the vessel can begin turbine loadout and installation.

Dominion officials said the items involve quality assurance details, not major system issues.

“All major systems are operating well,” Dominion Energy said in a statement. “The vessel is expected to be cleared to load and install turbines this month.”

The Charybdis completed sea trials and received regulatory sign-offs in Texas before arriving in Portsmouth in mid-September.

Once cleared, the vessel will play a key role in completing the CVOW project, which Dominion says is about two-thirds finished.

So far, crews have installed all 176 monopile foundations and 67 of 176 transition pieces, the “yellow pieces” that connect the foundations to turbine towers.

Dominion says the project remains on track to deliver its first power to the grid in the late first quarter of 2026, with full completion expected by late 2026.

When finished, the $9.8 billion offshore wind farm will deliver clean energy to hundreds of thousands of homes across Virginia.