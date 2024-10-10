Dominion Energy sending crews to Florida to assist with power outages: 'We're all in this together'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Virginia-based companies are pitching in to help those impacted by Hurricane Milton. About 400 Dominion Energy employees are now in Florida awaiting the storm's pass.

This is part of a mutual response effort to help Florida-based electric companies with anticipated significant power outages.

100 Dominion Energy line workers, 240 contract line workers, and 60 tree contractors made their way to Florida Wednesday morning.

“Us and our utility partners we are all in this together," Dominion Energy spokesperson Craig Carter said. "In situations where we can help people who are in need at the moment, we always want to do that and do that as soon as we can."

WTVR Dominion Energy spokesperson Craig Carter

Dominion Energy does not operate in Florida, however, they are providing mutual aid to electric companies based in the Sunshine State.

Dominion still has another 300 line workers deployed in South Carolina helping those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Carter said they are thankful for workers and crews who are making quick progress.

This type of large-scale response is familiar to companies like Dominion Energy, who plan year-round in anticipation of the next big storm.

Dominion Energy

However, Carter said it doesn’t get lost on the company how appreciative they are of all their team members' efforts.

“This is what they do. They are professionals and they are doing this all the time and they are always aware there is another storm around the corner," he said.

