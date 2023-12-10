Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights voted no. 1 in USA Today contest

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden's Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights has ranked no. 1 in USA Today's 10Best botanical gardens with holiday lights contest.

Voters helped the 50-acre historic property with more than a dozen themed gardens take the top spot after coming in second for two years in a row.

Brian Trader, the Botanical Garden's president and CEO, said he was grateful to everyone who voted.

“It’s especially fitting given this is the 25th anniversary of Dominion Energy’s sponsorship. Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is an event created by our community for our community and we are honored to share it with neighbors near and far," Trader said. "It’s an honor to be consistently recognized with such well-respected gardens around the country."

WTVR Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights

"Rhythms of Nature," the the theme of this year's immersive experience with more than a million lights, celebrates "nature and the rhythms of life that connect us all" over the four seasons.

"A highlight this year is an installation by local artist Kyle Epps: Rhythms of Light Uje Wepinasow," Lewis Ginter staffers wrote. "This illuminated tapestry of symbols, marks, and movements is a cloth offering to the spirits of central Virginia painted by the artist over three days in the Garden."

Gardenfest of Lights is open daily from 4–10 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 7. The garden will be closed Dec. 24 and 25.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are only available online. Guest will have a timed arrival for "an optimal experience" and to make sure there is adequate parking.

Ticket prices vary. For more information, visit LewisGinter.org or call 804-262-9887.

WTVR Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights